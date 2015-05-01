FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Sage Private Wealth hires adviser in suburban Chicago
#Funds News
May 1, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Sage Private Wealth hires adviser in suburban Chicago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Sage Private Wealth Group, an independent firm affiliated with Raymond James Financial Services, said on Friday it hired financial adviser Roy Cook Jr., who produced $1.3 million in revenue for his prior employer in his last year there.

Cook joined Sage’s Chicago suburban office in Wheaton, Illinois, in March from BKD Wealth Advisors, where he managed $130 million in client assets.

Cook will continue to work with high net worth clients at Sage, in addition to developing asset allocation models and leading due diligence and maintenance for Sage’s recommended list of funds, ETFs and securities, according to a Raymond James statement.

Sage has nearly $500 million assets under management and offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services, the independent broker-dealer channel of Raymond James Financial Inc..

Sage Managing Partner Khaled Taha said Cook, who has 20 years of experience, was an important addition as the firm continues to grow. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
