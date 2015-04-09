ON THE MOVE-Raymond James gets 2 brokers from Morgan Stanley

April 9 (Reuters) - Raymond James & Associates has gained two brokers from the industry’s biggest player, Morgan Stanley , the rapidly growing broker-dealer in Florida announced Thursday.

Financial advisers Debra Dragich and Toni Ondek joined Raymond James from the Morgan Stanley office in Sewickly, Pennsylvania, where they managed $212 million and produced $930,000 in revenues last year.

Dragich and Ondek have each spent nearly 20 years working in the securities industry, and previously worked at Legg Mason before it was acquired by Smith Barney, which was acquired by Morgan Stanley in 2009.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

St. Petersburg-based Raymond James & Associates, part of Raymond James Financial, has been steadily adding advisers in 2015 after the firm declared 2014 one of its best recruiting years ever.

Most recently, the firm announced it recruited James Pohlman, a former Wells Fargo broker who had managed about $175 million in client assets and produced $1 million in fees and commissions at his previous firm.