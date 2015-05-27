ON THE MOVE-Raymond James recruits advisory team from Westminster Financial

May 27 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Services Inc said it recruited a team of advisers from Westminster Financial Securities.

Lewis Wentz and his 10-person team, which operates as the Wentz Financial Group, offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services.

They previously managed more than $317 million in client assets and had annual fees and commissions of about $3 million.

Raymond James Financial Services is the broker/dealer and a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial Inc.

Westminster Financial was not immediately available to confirm the news. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)