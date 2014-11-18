ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires broker from D.A. Davidson

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Raymond James & Associates, a branch of Raymond James Financial Inc, said on Tuesday that it had hired a broker away from rival D.A. Davidson, where he had produced $2 million in annual revenue.

Trenton Morton joined Raymond James as a managing director in the Seattle office this month. Morton, who managed $290 million in assets at D.A. Davidson, brings with him broker Scott Hitchcock.

Also on Tuesday, Raymond James announced two Pacific Northwest hires from the summer.

Bob Pehl and Lynne Pehl joined Raymond James in July, opening a new office in Chehalis, Washington. The team joined from Morgan Stanley, where they managed $265 million in assets and generated $1.4 million in revenues.

All three advisers joined Raymond James & Associates, which employs advisers at its broker-dealer.

A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley declined to comment, and a spokeswoman for D.A. Davidson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Raymond James in October reported its best recruiting year since 2009. It added a net of 68 U.S.-based advisers in the 12 months ended Sept. 30. The firm said actual recruitment was much higher, but was offset by advisers who resigned or retired.