FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-ON THE MOVE-Raymond James Financial recruits advisers from Morgan Stanley
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 20, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-ON THE MOVE-Raymond James Financial recruits advisers from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say that Raymond James Financial Services ‘recruited’, not ‘hired’, advisers)

March 20 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Services Inc said it recruited financial advisers John Lipari and Richard Ribek from Morgan Stanley.

The duo, who operate as the Lipari Ribek Group, managed about $250 million in client assets.

Raymond James Financial Services is the independent broker/dealer and wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial Inc.

Lipari and Ribek, who have about 50 years of experience between them, joined the firm’s North Palm Beach, Florida office last month.

Morgan Stanley was not immediately available to confirm the news. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.