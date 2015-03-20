CORRECTED-ON THE MOVE-Raymond James Financial recruits advisers from Morgan Stanley

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say that Raymond James Financial Services ‘recruited’, not ‘hired’, advisers)

March 20 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Services Inc said it recruited financial advisers John Lipari and Richard Ribek from Morgan Stanley.

The duo, who operate as the Lipari Ribek Group, managed about $250 million in client assets.

Raymond James Financial Services is the independent broker/dealer and wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial Inc.

Lipari and Ribek, who have about 50 years of experience between them, joined the firm’s North Palm Beach, Florida office last month.

Morgan Stanley was not immediately available to confirm the news. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru)