FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES--Raymond James hires two advisers from Morgan Stanley
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 17, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES--Raymond James hires two advisers from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc said on Wednesday it hired two advisers from Morgan Stanley for its Georgia office.

The advisers, Craig Houck and Richard Schooley, had managed more than $300 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley and had about $1.85 million in annual fees and commissions.

The team operates as Dogwood Wealth Advisors, an independent firm offering securities through Raymond James.

Dogwood Wealth Advisors focuses on retirement plans, individual financial planning and asset allocation.

Houck, began his career at Morgan Stanley, where he worked as a wealth advisor and senior vice president before joining Raymond James this year.

Schooley, spent 16 years as a wealth advisor at Morgan Stanley before joining Raymond James.

Morgan Stanley could not be immediately reached for comment on the departures. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.