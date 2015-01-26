FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires Rob Torrington as adviser from UBS
#Funds News
January 26, 2015 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires Rob Torrington as adviser from UBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc said on Monday it recruited financial adviser Rob Torrington from Swiss financial services firm UBS AG, where he managed $103 million in client assets.

Torrington, Raymond James's senior vice president of investments, joined in December and will sit in the firm's Palm Beach Gardens, Florida branch. (bit.ly/1LckrS2)

Torrington offers clients an array of services, including financial planning, estate planning, retirement planning, insurance and portfolio management.

Raymond James added 71 financial advisers in the quarter ended Dec. 31, bringing the total number to 6,336. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
