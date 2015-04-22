FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Raymond James quarterly revenue, profit up over last year
April 22, 2015 / 9:50 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Raymond James quarterly revenue, profit up over last year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on business segments)

By Elizabeth Dilts

NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - Brokerage and financial services firm Raymond James Financial Inc said on Wednesday its fiscal second-quarter total revenues and profit rose over last year, although profit fell from last quarter on seasonal expenses.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported net income of $113.5 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31. That was 9 percent higher than a year ago, but 10 percent lower than the prior quarter.

The company reported total revenues rose 9 percent over last year to $1.29 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of $0.82 cents per share on revenue of $1.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Raymond James’ private client group, which makes up two-thirds of the firm’s business, saw net revenues of $870.6 million, up 7 percent over last year and 3 percent over last quarter, driven by record levels of client assets under administration and in fee-based accounts.

The segment’s pre-tax income fell 19 percent from the prior quarter to $75.4 million from $92.7 million, and the pre-tax margin of 8.7 percent fell below the firm’s target, according to a company press release.

The downturn was due to seasonal expenses and a $6 million charge to commission expense that the firm said was related to a $10.5 million mutual fund commission adjustment that was reported last quarter.

Client assets grew 3 percent from the previous quarter to $471.1 billion, helped by the business segment’s successful recruiting efforts.

The Private Client Group added a net 182 financial advisers over the last year, taking Raymond James’ overall adviser headcount to a new high of 6,384 advisers across all channels. The firm added a net of 48 advisers over the last quarter. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Chris Reese)

