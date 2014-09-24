Raymond James commissions, fees drop 2.7 pct in August

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc reported a 2.7 percent drop in securities commissions and fees in August from the previous month, due to lower institutional equity commissions.

"Investment banking revenues declined in August following a very strong month for M&A in July," Chief Executive Paul Reilly said in a statement. "Meanwhile, trading profits remained steady." (bit.ly/1qvsZVU)

The company said securities commissions and fees for August were $277.4 million.

However, clients’ assets under administration rose 18.3 percent to $484.9 billion in August from a year earlier and 2.4 percent over the previous month. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)