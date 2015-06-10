ON THE MOVE-Raymond James recruits 6 advisers from Morgan Stanley

June 10 (Reuters) - Raymond James & Associates Inc said it had recruited a team of six veteran financial advisers and four support staff from Morgan Stanley to its offices in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Terry Andrysiak and his team, the Horizon Group of Raymond James, managed over $665 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley, and had almost $4 million in annual production.

They serve high and ultra-high net worth families, entrepreneurs and executives.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages client assets worth about $502 billion, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial Inc. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru)