FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Raymond James recruits 6 advisers from Morgan Stanley
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 10, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Raymond James recruits 6 advisers from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Raymond James & Associates Inc said it had recruited a team of six veteran financial advisers and four support staff from Morgan Stanley to its offices in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Terry Andrysiak and his team, the Horizon Group of Raymond James, managed over $665 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley, and had almost $4 million in annual production.

They serve high and ultra-high net worth families, entrepreneurs and executives.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages client assets worth about $502 billion, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial Inc. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.