ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires UBS brokers who managed $575 mln in assets

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - Raymond James & Associates, the branch-based arm of parent company Raymond James Financial , hired a team of securities brokers away from UBS Financial Services, where they managed $575 million in client assets, the firm announced on Thursday.

Henry Hauser and Suzette Dybiec joined Raymond James’ Bexley, Ohio, branch on May 2 from UBS.

Hauser, a 34-year industry veteran, spent half of his career at McDonald Investments Inc., which was bought by UBS in 2007.

Hauser said Raymond James’ open platform appealed to him. “They don’t push advisers to be fee or transaction-based, allowing us advisers the support and freedom to do what’s truly best for clients,” he said in a statement announcing his hiring.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment.

Raymond James Financial, which employs about 6,200 financial advisers managing $462 billion in client assets, has been ramping up recruiting in recent months.

The firm has announced it hired 30 new financial advisers this year, including Hauser and Dybiec. The new hires collectively managed at least $3.77 billion in client assets at their previous firms. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Dan Grebler)