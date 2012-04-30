ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires adviser team from Morgan Stanley

April 30 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial has expanded its recently acquired Morgan Keegan brokerage unit, adding four former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers to the company’s newest broker-dealer division in Ohio.

Advisers Mike Fink and Will Bach joined Morgan Keegan & Co in mid-March, shortly before Raymond James purchased the firm for $1.2 billion on April 2. Raymond James had announced its plans to acquire the Memphis-based brokerage from Regions Financial Corp in January.

Fink, a 32-year industry veteran, and Bach were joined by advisers Brad Drager and Emilie Theriot, who had also previously been with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. The team managed more than $600 million in client assets at their old firm and generated about $1 million in revenue last year.

The advisers joined Raymond James’ Dayton, Ohio branch, where they now report to Managing Director Rusty Clark.

Fink said the team’s decision to move was initially based on Morgan Keegan’s focus on institutional fixed income, which represents the majority of the group’s assets under management.

They confirmed their decision after meeting with the upper management of Raymond James, Fink said.

Raymond James Financial, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, said Wednesday it grew its adviser ranks to 5,398 on March 31 from 5,356 at the end of December. After the acquisition of Morgan Keegan on April 2, Raymond James added the brokerage’s roughly 1,000 advisers.

Raymond James, which has both a traditional employee broker-dealer division and an independent channel in the United States, in addition to its Morgan Keegan unit, also has small brokerage units in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Raymond James’ chief executive, Paul Reilly, told analysts during a conference call last week that the company is “hiring at full speed.”