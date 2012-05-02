ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires veteran adviser from Stifel

May 2 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial said on Wednesday it hired a veteran adviser from Stifel, Nicolaus & Co who managed more than $105 million in client assets at his old firm.

Adviser James “Frank” Cape, who has worked in the industry for more than three decades, moved in February to Raymond James Financial Services, the company’s independent broker-dealer unit. He generated $712,000 in revenue last year.

Cape, who now owns and operates his independent firm, Cape Financial Group, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said he decided to make the move because he wanted to have more independence in managing his book of business.

“With a wirehouse or a regional firm, you’re building your business, but you’re not necessarily building it for yourself,” Cape said on Wednesday. “Being my own company and having the independence was just very appealing.”

While Cape manages his own practice, securities for his firm are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Inc. Cape said he chose Raymond James after looking at 20 different companies over a two -year per iod.

“Raymond James stood out as the one that offered all of the things that we liked at Stifel, and what our clients liked, with the independence,” he said.

Cape had been with Stifel for six years prior to joining Raymond James. Stifel, Nicolaus & Company is a subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp, the St. Louis, Missouri-based regional brokerage and investment banking firm.

Cape started his career in 1982 with The Principal Financial Group after serving in the United States Air Force. He said he plans to eventually retire as an independent with Raymond James, the final stop on his career path.

Raymond James Financial, which has both a traditional employee broker-dealer division and an independent channel in the United States, also recently added Morgan Keegan’s brokerage unit following its acquisition of the Memphis-based firm. The company also has small brokerage units in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Raymond James said last week it expanded its adviser ranks to 5,398 on March 31 from 5,356 at the end of December. With its purchase of Morgan Keegan, the company added the brokerage’s roughly 1,000 advisers.

Raymond James’ chief executive, Paul Reilly, told analysts during a conference call last week that the company is “hiring at full speed.”