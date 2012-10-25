FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE: Wells Fargo adviser joins Raymond James
October 25, 2012 / 9:20 PM / 5 years ago

ON THE MOVE: Wells Fargo adviser joins Raymond James

Jennifer Hoyt Cummings

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc said on Thursday it recruited a veteran financial adviser in Springfield, Massachusetts from Wells Fargo Advisors.

Mark Teed, who has been in the industry for 25 years, managed $225 million in client assets at Wells Fargo, according to a news release from St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James. Teed began his career at A.G. Edwards & Sons, and then stayed on when the firm became Wachovia in 2007 and then Wells Fargo & Co the following year.

A Wells Fargo representative could not immediately confirm Teed’s move, which occurred last month, according to regulatory filings.

Teed joined Raymond James & Associates, Raymond James’ traditional employee broker-dealer division. The company also has an independent broker-dealer that caters to advisers who function as business owners. Including the UK, Canada and custody businesses, Raymond James has about 6,300 advisers and representatives who manage roughly $390 billion client assets.

In its third-quarter earnings release on Wednesday, Raymond James said recruiting activity continues to pick up in both its employee and independent broker-dealer divisions.

