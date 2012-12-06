FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Raymond James lands veteran adviser in Baltimore area
December 6, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Raymond James lands veteran adviser in Baltimore area

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc said on Thursday it landed a veteran adviser and his team from independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC in the Baltimore area.

Adviser Tony Fusco moved to Raymond James in mid-November after 16 years at LPL Financial, which is owned by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Fusco, who has worked in the industry for nearly three decades, managed $230 million in client assets.

Fusco was joined by his partner and son, Kevin Fusco, as well as financial adviser David Matthews, senior financial analyst Steven Moore, registered associates Donna Childress and Michelle Dumler, and client services associate Ascenza DiFerdinando.

The team together moved their practice, Fusco Financial Associates, over to Raymond James Financial Services Inc, the company’s independent broker-dealer division.

Fusco, who began his career in 1985, founded Fusco Financial Associates in 1990. The firm specializes in retirement, investment and estate planning.

St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James also has a traditional employee broker-dealer division in the United States and small brokerage units in Canada and Britain.

With its broker-dealer subsidiaries, Raymond James has more than 6,300 advisers managing $388 billion in client assets. The company’s acquisition of Memphis-based brokerage Morgan Keegan in April added roughly 1,000 advisers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
