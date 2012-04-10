UPDATE 1-Raymond James reorganizes broker-dealer management

* Managers include Morgan Keegan, Raymond James leadership

* Five divisions; Southern replaces Atlantic division

* Division directors supported by new regional directors

By Ashley Lau

April 10 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc has reorganized the senior management structure within its employee broker-dealer unit, creating new geographical divisions as the company works to integrate recently acquired brokerage Morgan Keegan.

Raymond James, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, said on Tuesday that the divisional realignments, made just a week after the company finished its $1.2 billion purchase of Memphis-based Morgan Keegan, are intended to bring together the leadership of both firms.

“The driving motivation ... was really an intent and a desire to create a very balanced integration of our existing Raymond James sales management team with the very talented folks from Morgan Keegan,” Raymond James & Associate’s private client group president, Tash Elwyn, said in an interview.

The new management appointees include both senior Morgan Keegan directors, including former Morgan Keegan private client group president Dick Ferguson, as well as current Raymond James leadership and several promoted employees from within the company.

Starting Tuesday, Raymond James & Associates will be subdivided into Southern, Eastern, Great Lakes, Southwestern and North Central regions. The Southern division, headed entirely by Morgan Keegan leadership, replaces the former Atlantic division, which was led by Elwyn before he stepped up to his new position as the group’s president in January.

“Raymond James is making every effort to integrate (Morgan Keegan) smoothly and less disruptively,” said financial services recruiter Ron Edde of Armstrong Financial Group. “They’re trying to absorb or integrate some of the Morgan Keegan structure.”

The new Southern division is headed by co-division directors Ferguson and Bill Geary, a two-decade Morgan Keegan veteran. They are supported by regional directors Jim Hamilton, Van Thompson and Michael Turnbough.

In the Eastern region, Ira Federer leads the division, supported by regional directors Tom Walrond and Tom Galvin.

The Great Lakes region is led by Raymond James veteran Bill Roney, while the North Central region is led by Raymond James’ John Kuklenski.

The Southwestern division is headed by three-decade industry veteran Patrick Allison and supported by regional director Tommy Orr, who has worked for Morgan Keegan since 1995.

BUILDING OUT, KEEPING CULTURE

With the purchase of Morgan Keegan, Raymond James now has roughly 6,500 advisers managing $372 billion in client assets.

Elwyn said the new combined brokerage has given the company more leverage in previously underserved markets and added that Raymond James is “on pace” to have “a very strong recruiting year.”

“We anticipate and expect that we’ll have further increased recruiting results given that we’ll have a larger team to share the Raymond James story,” he said. “We’ll have a much more expansive footprint, particularly in the Southeast.”

Raymond James Financial Inc has four wholly owned broker-dealers, including Raymond James & Associates, its traditional employee broker-dealer, along with Raymond James | Morgan Keegan, which will be fully integrated by next Spring. The company also has an independent division and a Canadian broker-dealer.

Raymond James also recently named Erik Fruland, a 20-year veteran of Raymond James, as chief operating officer of Raymond James & Associates Private Client Group, replacing Scott Curtis, who is now president of Raymond James’ independent division.