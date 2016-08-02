FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-MOVES-First Financial picks Raymond James for investment services
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 2, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-First Financial picks Raymond James for investment services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to reflect bank provides services through, not to, Raymond James)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Institutions Division said on Tuesday that advisers at Texas-based First Financial Bank NA would provide investment and wealth management services to its clients.

First Financial Brokerage Services, the bank's investment program, was previously affiliated with Cetera Investment Services LLC for 18 years.

The advisers at First Financial collectively manage about $406 million in client assets and cover community markets in Texas.

Raymond James Financial Institutions Division provides brokerage and investment advisory services to banks and credit unions. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.