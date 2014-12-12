FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires advisers from Wells Fargo
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 12, 2014 / 7:15 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires advisers from Wells Fargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Raymond James & Associates, a branch of Raymond James Financial Inc, said it hired two advisers from the advisory unit of Wells Fargo & Co.

Father-and-son team Erwin and Terry Bry, and sales associate Lori Fugate previously worked at AG Edwards Inc, which was later bought by Wells Fargo.

The trio, who managed more than $220 million in client assets, joins Raymond James’s office in St. Louis, Missouri, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Bry began his career as a financial adviser in the late 1960s and his son joined the business in 1985.

Wells Fargo was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.