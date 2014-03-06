ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires adviser from Merrill Lynch

March 6 (Reuters) - Brokerage and investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc said it hired financial adviser Kyle Gearhart from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch unit for its Cincinnati, Ohio office.

Gearhart managed more than $300 million in client assets at Merrill Lynch and received more than $2.2 million in annual fees and commissions, Raymond James said in a statement.

Gearhart began his career with PNC Bank as an analyst before joining Merrill Lynch in 1994.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch could not be immediately reached for comment.