ON THE MOVE-Former UBS, Wells Fargo advisers to use Raymond James' platform

May 14 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc said three advisers, formerly associated with Wells Fargo Advisors and UBS, will use the company’s independent advisory platform to offer wealth management services.

The newly formed firm, known as Emerald Asset Management, has offices in Cary and Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

The advisers previously managed over $200 million in client assets and had annual revenue of more than $1.9 million.

The firm comprises Robert Leggett, James Tharin, and Clint Sorenson. Leggett was previously employed with UBS while Tharin and Sorenson were associated with Wells Fargo Advisors.

The Investment Advisors Division of Raymond James Financial provides custodial and support services to independent, fee-based Registered Investment Advisors and portfolio managers among others.

An UBS spokesman declined to confirm the move while a Wells Fargo spokeswoman was not immediately available to confirm the move. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)