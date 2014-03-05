FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires adviser team in Tennessee
March 5, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires adviser team in Tennessee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc has hired a team of two financial advisers to its independent broker/dealer firm in Brentwood, Tennessee.

The team of Paul Allen and David Schadel will operate as Wealth Strategies Partners, an independent firm with securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Raymond James said in a statement on Tuesday.

The team joined from Wiley Bros-Aintree Capital LLC, where they managed over $200 million in client assets and had annual fees and commissions in excess of $1.4 million.

Allen has more than 18 years of experience in the financial services industry and specialized in wealth management for high net-worth clients, according to the statement.

Schadel served as branch manager and a senior credit manager at Wells Fargo before he joined Allen’s team in 2010.

Wiley Bros-Aintree Capital LLC could not be immediately reached for comment on the departures.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
