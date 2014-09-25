FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires broker from UBS for Miami office
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 25, 2014 / 9:13 PM / 3 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires broker from UBS for Miami office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Raymond James & Associates, the broker-dealer branch of Raymond James Financial Inc, said on Thursday it hired a financial adviser away from rival international securities brokerage UBS Wealth Management Americas.

Eric Gustav de Goldsmith-Rothschild joined Raymond James’ office earlier this month from UBS’s office in San Diego, California, where he managed $125 million in client assets and produced $800,000 in annual fees and commissions.

De Goldsmith-Rothschild will operate out of Raymond James’ office in Miami, according to a Raymond James spokeswoman. However, to accommodate de Goldsmith-Rothschild’s international and West Coast clients, he will also occasionally work out of Raymond James’ office in Beverly Hills, California, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.