CORRECTED-ON THE MOVE-Raymond James names new management in regional reorg

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Raymond James & Associates, the traditional employee broker-dealer arm of the brokerage and financial services holding company Raymond James Financial , said on Monday it named two new regional directors as one veteran director retires and the fast-growing firm redraws its map of U.S. regional market areas.

After 40 years in the financial advice industry, William C. Roney, head of the Great Lakes region, will retire at the end of 2014. Roney’s assistant vice president, Dominic Prioli, who has been an executive on the region’s management team for a decade, will succeed Roney as head of the region.

In the Pacific Northwest, the firm expanded its western region to include Oregon and Washington, in addition to the 11 states spanning Louisiana to California that were already in this block. Management will stay in place there, but the firm is looking to add another regional director in California.

The southern market region, which had been co-led by Dick Ferguson and Bill Geary, will scale back to just one division director as Geary returns to being a producing financial adviser heading several offices in and around Jackson, Mississippi.

The firm added a new regional director, Patrick O‘Connor, to lead its section of the U.S. eastern coastline that includes Western Florida. O‘Connor previously led Raymond James’ Wealth, Retirement & Portfolio solutions group.

Raymond James’ eastern region is broken into two sections, one that includes Florida and a second further north that spans Maryland to Massachusetts.

The more northern region continues to be headed by Tom Galvin, who took over in March when Tom Walrond was promoted to chief operating officer for Raymond James & Associates. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Dan Grebler)