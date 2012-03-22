UPDATE 1-Raymond James warns Morgan Keegan financing costs to hurt

* Feb assets under management $38 bln

* Morgan Keegan integration will close on April 2

March 21 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc warned on Wednesday that financing costs for its acquisition of Morgan Keegan would hurt this quarter’s earnings but added 98 percent of Morgan Keegan’s advisors that got retention incentive offers will stay with the firm.

Raymond James agreed to acquire Southeast investment bank and brokerage Morgan Keegan from Regions Financial Corp for $930 million in its largest acquisition ever, seeking to expand its brokerage and capital markets business at a bargain price.

To finance the purchase, it has issued new stock and made two senior note offerings, including one announced earlier on Wednesday.

“Although the offerings executed to date were on favorable terms, they will unfavorably impact this quarter’s earnings and earnings per share due to both the increased interest cost and common shares outstanding since they took place before the actual acquisition,” it said in a statement on February operating data.

The acquisition will add about 1,000 advisers to its force, which currently has about 5,400 advisers making it one of the largest U.S. wealth management firms.

The integration is on track to close on April 2.

The company reported assets under management of $38 billion for the month of February, up from $35 billion last year. Shares of Raymond James closed at $37.24 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.