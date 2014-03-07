FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Raymond James hires two financial advisers from UBS
March 7, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc’s broker-dealer unit hired two financial advisers from UBS Financial Services.

Gene Marx and Catherine Hunter, who join the firm’s Charlotte, North Carolina branch, managed over $227 million in client assets and had $1.9 million in annual revenue while at UBS, Raymond James & Associates said.

Marx and Hunter have close to 40 years of industry experience between them and worked for Smith Barney before joining UBS.

A UBS spokesman could not be reached immediately for comment.

