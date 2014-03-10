FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON THE MOVE- Raymond James hires two financial advisers from Wells Fargo
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 4 years ago

ON THE MOVE- Raymond James hires two financial advisers from Wells Fargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc’s brokerage unit said on Monday that it hired two veteran advisers from Wells Fargo & Co.

Luke Kuchenberg and Tyson Ray will join Raymond James Financial Services Inc’s Lake Geneva, Wisconsin office.

They managed $220 million in client assets at Wells Fargo Advisors and had fees and commissions in excess of $2.5 million.

Kuchenberg started his financial services career in 1998 and joined Ray at A.G. Edwards in 2001, which later became Wachovia.

Wells Fargo could not be reached for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.