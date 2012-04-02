Raymond James cuts 218 jobs in Morgan Keegan deal

NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc said on Monday it eliminated 218 jobs, mainly in equity capital markets and fixed income, as a result of i t s acquisition of Memphis-based brokerage Morgan Keegan.

About two-thirds of the job cuts came from former Morgan Keegan employees and the other one-third came from the St. Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James. None of the jobs were adviser positions, Raymond James spokesman Steve Hollister said.

Raymond James officially completed the merger on Monday after it agreed to purchase Morgan Keegan from Regions Financial Corp in January. The Birmingham, Alabama-based bank put the unit up for sale in June to help raise capital to repair a balance sheet battered by the financial crisis.

The completed acquisition marks the largest acquisition for Raymond James, which paid about $1.2 billion for Morgan Keegan.

The job cuts included 68 positions in Memphis, 16 in St. Petersburg and the rest among offices nationwide. The eliminated positions represent less than 2 percent of the company’s workforce, Raymond James said.

Employees were notified about their job losses on Thursday and the first wave of departures began on Monday.

Raymond James has banked heavily on the retention of Morgan Keegan’s adviser base and said 98 percent of Morgan Keegan brokers who received retention packages said they would remain with Raymond James.

The combined brokerage now has about 6,500 financial advisers in 2,600 locations throughout the United States, Canada and overseas, with total client assets of about $372 billion.