ON THE MOVE-Raymond James managers move to Stifel, LPL
May 6, 2013 / 7:56 PM / 4 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Raymond James managers move to Stifel, LPL

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Two former Raymond James Financial Inc branch managers based in Austin, Texas have moved to rival firms Stifel, Nicolaus & Co and LPL Financial LLC.

Both managers, who moved in April, were registered with Raymond James & Associates, the company’s traditional employee broker-dealer division.

Trey Hancock, who has worked in the advising industry for more than two decades, moved to Stifel to be a senior vice president and branch manager. Hancock had been a long time veteran of Memphis-based brokerage Morgan Keegan, joining Raymond James after the company acquired his firm last year.

Stifel, Nicolaus & Co is the brokerage subsidiary of St. Louis-based financial services holding company Stifel Financial Corp.

Roy Sparkman, who has worked in the advising industry for roughly three decades, joined James E. Bashaw & Co, a Houston-based independent financial services firm, registered with LPL Financial. Sparkman had been with Raymond James for more than a decade after starting his career with Dean Witter Reynolds in 1984.

Boston-based LPL Financial provides brokerage, clearing and other professional services to roughly 13,300 self-employed brokers and advisers.

Raymond James confirmed the departures but declined to comment further.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
