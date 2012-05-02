FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SEC fraud lawsuit vs Morgan Keegan revived
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 2, 2012 / 5:00 PM / in 5 years

SEC fraud lawsuit vs Morgan Keegan revived

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit accusing Morgan Keegan & Co of fraudulently selling auction-rate securities.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Montgomery, Alabama, said a federal district judge in Atlanta erred in dismissing the case based on the “materiality” element of securities violations alleged by the SEC. It returned the case to the lower court for further proceedings.

Raymond James Financial Inc bought Morgan Keegan from Regions Financial Corp one month ago.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.