a year ago
MOVES-Raymond James to partner with WealthSource
#Funds News
August 8, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Raymond James to partner with WealthSource

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The investment advisers unit of Raymond James Financial Inc entered into a partnership to provide its custodial services to WealthSource Partners LLC.

WealthSource's executive team is composed of Bryan Sullivan, Eric Patton, Jon Dubravac, Kelly Smith, David Ito and Mark Malek. Additionally, the firm has 21 financial advisers and eight support team members.

San Luis Obispo, California-based, an independent advisory firm, has advisers in California, Colorado and Florida.

As of June 30, WealthSource had $568 million in client assets at various custodians. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

