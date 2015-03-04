FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Raymond James names Rick Sanchez regional director for West Coast
#Funds News
March 4, 2015

MOVES-Raymond James names Rick Sanchez regional director for West Coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Raymond James & Associates, a broker-dealer under Raymond James Financial Inc, appointed Rick Sanchez regional director of the West Coast region.

Sanchez was most recently with SeaCrest Wealth Management, where he was co-founder and managing partner. He has also worked at Morgan Stanley in the past.

Sanchez, who has more than three decades of experience in the financial services industry, will be based in California.

SeaCrest Wealth Management could not be immediately reached for comment on the departure. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
