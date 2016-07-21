FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Raymond James recruits financial advisers for Gainesville
July 21, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Raymond James recruits financial advisers for Gainesville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Raymond James & Associates Inc, a subsidiary of Raymond James Financial Inc, has recruited veteran financial advisers Frank Urban and David Hanson to open a new office in Gainesville, Florida for the firm.

The firm said the duo would be joined by longtime registered client service associate Beverly Paine and would operate as Urban Hanson Wealth Management of Raymond James.

Urban and Hanson previously managed client assets at Morgan Stanley. Urban has over 17 years experience with companies including UBS and Prudential Financial. Hanson has served as vice president and branch manager at Morgan Stanley, Gainesville, Florida. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)

