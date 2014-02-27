FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-J.P. Morgan hires six financial advisers
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

ON THE MOVE-J.P. Morgan hires six financial advisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan Chase & Co’s wealth management unit said it hired a team of veteran advisers from UBS, Merrill Lynch and Bernstein Global Wealth Management to expand the firm’s presence in Atlanta, New York and Seattle.

The advisers together managed about $1.2 billion in client assets at their previous firms.

Roland Pritchett and Matt Stucke will join J.P. Morgan Securities’ Atlanta office from UBS. They will report to regional director Pete Secret.

Darren Graff and Natalya Muravchik will join the New York office from Merrill Lynch. They will report to regional director Mike Lee.

Kevin Baker and Dan Sullivan will join J.P. Morgan Securities’ Seattle office from Bernstein Global Wealth Management. They will report to regional director David Jernigan.

UBS, Merrill Lynch and Bernstein Global Wealth Management could not be reached for comment on the departures outside U.S. business hours.

