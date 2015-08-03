FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missouri bank says Fed exceeded authority with equal credit regs
August 3, 2015 / 12:19 PM / 2 years ago

Missouri bank says Fed exceeded authority with equal credit regs

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Board exceeded its authority by passing regulations to expand the Equal Credit Opportunity Act to cover those who guarantee loans as well as borrowers, lawyers for a Missouri bank said in a filing with the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a July 24 brief, lawyers for the Community Bank of Raymore said the purpose of the act was to place women on equal footing with men when applying for credit, and a government agency cannot expand the act’s explicit scope. The bank is represented by lawyers at Thompson Ramsdell Qualseth & Warner and Lathrop & Gage.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1fZY72m

