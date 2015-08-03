Missouri bank says Fed exceeded authority with equal credit regs

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Board exceeded its authority by passing regulations to expand the Equal Credit Opportunity Act to cover those who guarantee loans as well as borrowers, lawyers for a Missouri bank said in a filing with the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a July 24 brief, lawyers for the Community Bank of Raymore said the purpose of the act was to place women on equal footing with men when applying for credit, and a government agency cannot expand the act’s explicit scope. The bank is represented by lawyers at Thompson Ramsdell Qualseth & Warner and Lathrop & Gage.

