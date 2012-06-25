BRIEF-Thai Rayong Purifier in talks to sell refinery

BANGKOK, June 25 (Reuters) - Rayong Purifier Pcl :

* In talks with 2-3 foreign investors to sell its 17,000-barrel-per-day refinery and expects deal to be concluded by the end of this year, Chairman Satja Janetumnugul told reporters

* The assets to be sold include a 300,000-litre per day biodiesel plant; combined value is about 2 billion baht ($63 million)

* Rayong Purifier is in legal dispute with top energy firm PTT Pcl over a raw material contract ($1 = 31.77 baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)