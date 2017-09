Aug 27 (Reuters) - Raysearch Labs : * Q2 operating profit 2.1 mln SEK (-19.2) * Q2 sales 51.9 mln SEK (27.5) * H1 sales 105.8 million sek * H1 operating profit 8.4 msek (-11.1) * Says raystation order backlog 66.5 msek of which 45.4 seen realized this year