Raytheon sees acquisitions as key part of its long-term strategy
April 24, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Raytheon sees acquisitions as key part of its long-term strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co Chief Executive Thomas Kennedy on Thursday said the company continued to view acquisitions as a key part of its long-term strategy to achieve growth.

Kennedy gave no details, but told analysts on an earnings call that Raytheon had improved its position in the cybersecurity market with a number of acquisitions, and hoped to further expand its reach in coming years.

“Looking ahead, one of our key objectives is to continue to unlock the value of our cyber capabilities to meet the growing global demand in both defense and commercial markets,” he said. “We continue to see acquisitions as a key part of our long-term strategy.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

