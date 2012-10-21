FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raytheon wins U.S. army contract potentially worth $131 mln
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2012 / 9:51 PM / in 5 years

Raytheon wins U.S. army contract potentially worth $131 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co has won a new contract to supply the U.S. army with thermal weapon sights in a deal potentially worth $131 million, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

This contract is a modification of an existing agreement. Under the new contract, Raytheon could potentially supply more than 24,000 sights.

The thermal weapon sights will be built in McKinney, Texas, the headquarters of Raytheon’s network centric systems (NCS) business, the statement said. The thermal sights allow a soldier to spot targets at long distances through haze, dust, and fog.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.