FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raytheon on track to hit $25 bln target for bookings-CFO
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Raytheon on track to hit $25 bln target for bookings-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co is on track to reach its target of $25 billion in bookings for the full 2012 year, plus or minus $500 million, Chief Financial Officer Dave Wasjgras told Reuters on Thursday.

He said the company expected to add several more large international orders in the fourth quarter, including a command, control and communications contract, several missile deals and a follow-on order for Patriot missiles from Kuwait.

Wasjgras said the company also increased its forecast for the full 2012 year for cash flow from continuing operations, and now expects to generate $1.8 billion to $2 billion, instead of the earlier range of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.

He said the company still has authorization for just under $1.5 billion in share repurchases. Raytheon has repurchased 14.1 million shares for $725 million this year to date.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.