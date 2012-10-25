Raytheon on track to hit $25 bln target for bookings-CFO

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co is on track to reach its target of $25 billion in bookings for the full 2012 year, plus or minus $500 million, Chief Financial Officer Dave Wasjgras told Reuters on Thursday.

He said the company expected to add several more large international orders in the fourth quarter, including a command, control and communications contract, several missile deals and a follow-on order for Patriot missiles from Kuwait.

Wasjgras said the company also increased its forecast for the full 2012 year for cash flow from continuing operations, and now expects to generate $1.8 billion to $2 billion, instead of the earlier range of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion.

He said the company still has authorization for just under $1.5 billion in share repurchases. Raytheon has repurchased 14.1 million shares for $725 million this year to date.