Raytheon CEO says hopeful about Congress reversing budget cuts
July 23, 2015 / 1:58 PM / 2 years ago

Raytheon CEO says hopeful about Congress reversing budget cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co Chief Executive Tom Kennedy on Thursday said he was optimistic that U.S. lawmakers would agree to some measure to ease mandatory budget caps slated to resume in fiscal 2016, which could help underpin domestic sales.

Kennedy told analysts Raytheon also expected several new U.S. weapons development programs to move into production in coming years, which could drive a return to growth in domestic revenues late next year or early in 2017 and international sales remained strong.

“Both on the domestic and international, we see a significant pipeline that will take us well beyond 2020,” he said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

