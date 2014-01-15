FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raytheon names Kennedy as CEO as Swanson steps down
January 15, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 4 years ago

Raytheon names Kennedy as CEO as Swanson steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Defense contractor Raytheon Co said on Wednesday that Thomas Kennedy will become chief executive officer at the end of March, succeeding William Swanson, who has held the post since 2003.

Swanson notified the company he would leave the job after he turns 65 next month, the company said in a statement. Swanson will remain Raytheon chairman during the transition.

Kennedy, 58, has been chief operating officer of the missile maker since April 2013 and held posts at other Raytheon businesses, the company said.

