Raytheon CEO says problems resolved with U.S. GPS ground system
January 29, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Raytheon CEO says problems resolved with U.S. GPS ground system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co on Thursday said it has “turned a corner” on problems with the ground control system it is building for the U.S. Air Force’s Global Positioning System (GPS) satellites, and does not expect any impact on financial results.

Raytheon Chief Executive Tom Kennedy said the company had worked closely with the Air Force to resolve issues with the GPS Operational Control System (OCX), noting that it was a complex and technologically advanced program.

“We believe we have turned a corner on that program moving forward. We don’t see any impact in this year or in the out years relative to that program,” Kennedy told an earnings call with analysts.

Pentagon arms buyer Frank Kendall last year ordered a “deep dive” review of the program after the contract’s value increased by over 80 percent to $1.6 billion.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

