Raytheon Q1 net beats view, lifts EPS forecast
April 26, 2012 / 11:00 AM / in 5 years

Raytheon Q1 net beats view, lifts EPS forecast

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Q1 net income $448 mln vs $396.3 mln expected

* 2012 EPS f‘cast range raised to $5.0-$5.15 from $4.90-$5.05

* Raytheon bought back 7.9 mln shares in Q1

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co said on Thursday first-quarter net profit rose by a better-than-expected 17 percent, helped by operational improvements, allowing it to raise its forecast for full-year earnings per share.

Raytheon, maker of missiles, sensors and other defense equipment, said net income rose nearly 17 percent to $448 million from $384 million a year earlier. That exceeded the $396.3 million average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings per share from continuing operations rose by more than 25 percent in the quarter to $1.33 from $1.06 a year earlier.

The company largely reaffirmed its guidance for the full year, but raised its forecast for 2012 earnings per share from continuing operations to $5.00-$5.15 from an earlier forecast of $4.90-$5.05.

Raytheon said the increase in first-quarter earnings per share was driven by capital deployment actions, including the repurchase of 7.9 million shares for $400 million, and operational improvements. Raytheon also increased its dividend by 16 percent to $2 per share from $1.72.

“Our focus on performance drove solid operating results in the first quarter,” said Raytheon Chairman and Chief Executive William Swanson.

Sales dropped 2 percent in the quarter to $5.94 billion from $6.05 billion.

Raytheon said it ended the first quarter with a backlog of $34.3 billion, up from $33.7 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2011.

The company’s integrated defense segment posted a slight drop in sales, while its operating profit rose 12 percent to $216 million, with operating margins increasing to 17.7 percent from 15.8 percent.

Its missile systems segment boosted sales by two percent, with operating income rising 16 percent to $180 million. Operating margins increased to 13.3 percent from 11.7 percent.

Sales and earnings fell in the company’s network-centric systems segment, mainly due to lower sales on U.S. Army programs.

The company’s technical services segment saw flat sales and a 12 percent drop in operating income, mainly due to a favorable contract modification and legal settlement in the year-earlier period.

