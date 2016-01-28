FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raytheon CEO sees stronger Middle East demand despite lower oil prices
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2016 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

Raytheon CEO sees stronger Middle East demand despite lower oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co is seeing stronger demand for weapons from the Middle East region despite the drop in oil prices, Chief Executive Tom Kennedy said Thursday.

“In my conversations with our global customers it is clear that short-term shift in economic growth factors have taken a backseat to ensuring the sovereignty and security of the nations that face the security threats,” Kennedy told analysts.

Kennedy said he had just returned from the region and tensions there were clearly driving demand for the company’s Patriot missile defense system, long-range radars, sensors, precision munitions and cybersecurity services. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.