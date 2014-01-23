Raytheon says won $1.28 billion missile system order from Oman

WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. arms maker Raytheon Co announced on Thursday that it received a $1.28 billion order from Oman for an advanced surface-to-air missile system.

The company said the contract was awarded in the fourth quarter of 2013 and included ground support equipment, training support and technical assistance.

Raytheon said it would work with Norway’s Kongsberg Gruppen ASA to supply the system to Oman under a direct commercial sales contract.

The company’s National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) is in use around the world, including in the Washington, D.C. area, Norway, the Netherlands, Spain and Finland.