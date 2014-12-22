Raytheon wins $491 mln U.S. contract for AMRAAM missiles

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co has won a contract valued at $491 million to continue production of its Advanced Medium Range Air to Air Missiles (AMRAAM) for the U.S. Air Force, the Pentagon announced Monday.

The contract includes missiles and other related equipment, and runs through Feb. 28, 2017, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major arms contracts.

The latest AMRAAM contract includes missiles to be sold to South Korea, Oman, Singapore, and Thailand under government-to-government foreign military sales. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Andrew Hay)