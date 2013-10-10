FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raytheon wins U.S. Navy radar deal worth up to $1.6 bln
October 10, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 4 years ago

Raytheon wins U.S. Navy radar deal worth up to $1.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy on Thursday awarded Raytheon Co a contract valued at up to $1.6 billion to design a next-generation air and missile defense radar for use on Arleigh Burke destroyers starting in 2016.

Raytheon beat out Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp and Boeing Co to win the deal.

Under the contract, Raytheon will build, integrate and test the new air and missile defense radar that will integrate with the existing AN/SPQ-9B X-band radar.

The Navy awarded Raytheon an initial design contract worth $386 million, but said the deal included options for procurement of up to nine radars, which could bring the value of the deal up to $1.6 billion.

