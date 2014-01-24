Raytheon to keep next-generation jammer contract- US Navy

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy on Friday said it was maintaining Raytheon Co as prime contractor for a next-generation electronic jammer despite a November ruling by the U.S. Government Accountability Office that upheld a protest against the award.

“The Navy has completed corrective action as recommended by the GAO in the sustained protest filed by BAE Systems on the Next Generation Jammer Technology Development (TD) contract,” said Navy spokeswoman Commander Thurraya Kent.

She said the Navy decided after a new cost and technical analysis of all three original bids to stick with the Raytheon offer. No additional details were given.