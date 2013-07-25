Raytheon in final talks to sell air-defense system to Oman

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co is in final negotiations to sell an air-defense system to Oman, a significant deal that would help keep the company’s international sales strong in 2013, Chief Financial Officer David Wajsgras told analysts on Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry flew to Oman in May for Raytheon’s signing of an arms deal to purchase a ground-based air defense system that would help protect against cruise missile, drone or fighter aircraft attacks.

The Oman sale is valued at around $1.5 billion.

Raytheon Chief Executive Bill Swanson said on the company’s earnings call that Raytheon is also making good progress on several other large international sales, including missile defense systems to Qatar and Kuwait.