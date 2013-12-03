Raytheon CEO sees $4 bln-$5 bln in Mideast orders in 'weeks'

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co is hoping to finalize orders valued at $4 billion to $5 billion from countries in the Middle East in a matter of weeks, Chief Executive William Swanson told an investor conference on Tuesday.

Swanson said he just returned from a visit to the region, including stops in Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, where he met with senior leaders about an array of missile defense deals and other orders.

“We used to talk about months and now they are weeks (away) that we can touch them and see them,” Swanson told a conference hosted by Credit Suisse. “There is probably $4 billion or $5 billion worth of business out there that I was able to touch real quick.”

At the Dubai air show last month, a senior Raytheon official said the company expected to wrap up its talks about a possible Patriot missile defense system sale to Qatar “fairly quickly” and finalize the sale of additional Patriot units to Kuwait before the end of the year.

Raytheon officials have said in the past that the Qatar deal involves 11 fire units and is valued at around $2 billion. Qatar would become the fourth Gulf country to operate the Patriot system, joining the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Raytheon is also hoping to sell a ground-based air defense system for Oman.